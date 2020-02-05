Polish President Signs Legislation Allowing Judges to Be Punished Into Law

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday signed into law the bills to amend the legislation on common courts and the Supreme Court giving politicians the power to fine and fire judges, Blazej Spychalski, the presidential spokesman, said.

"President Andrzej Duda signed the law on the novelization of the legislation on the common courts system and the legislation on the Supreme Court among others," the spokesman stated.

The judicial reform has been slammed by international human rights organizations and the country's opposition as undermining democratic values in the country.

The reform limits judges' self-government rights, bans them from political activities and questioning president's judicial appointments.

The European Union has also sharply criticized Poland's judicial reform saying that it undermines the independence of Polish courts. The European Commission has sent several letters to the Polish government with its recommendations and stated its readiness to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would suspend Poland's membership rights in the European Union, such as voting in the European Council.