Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controversial Disciplinary Chamber Be Abolished

Polish President Andrzej Duda submitted a bill to the parliament on Thursday suggesting the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court be abolished, which caused controversy between Warsaw and the European Union last year

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda submitted a bill to the parliament on Thursday suggesting the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court be abolished, which caused controversy between Warsaw and the European Union last year.

"I am sending the parliament a presidential draft amendment to the law on the Supreme Court," Duda told reporters in Warsaw. "I propose that the (disciplinary) chamber be liquidated so that the judges who work in this chamber, who were appointed to it, could move to another chamber."

The original Supreme Court chamber was empowered to remove ordinary judges from their posts, which the EU considered a threat to the independence of the Polish judiciary.

The new bill suggests establishing instead a professional ethics chamber in which judges will be chosen by lot.

In July 2021, the EU court requested that Poland scrap the disciplinary chamber, which Warsaw refused to do, citing the precedence of the national constitution over EU law.

In October, the European Court of Justice levied a daily fine of 1 million Euros ($1.16 million) for Poland to pay to the European Commission until it abolished the controversial body.