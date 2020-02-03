France will have a much bigger role to play in the European Union now that the United Kingdom has left the bloc, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Warsaw on Monday

The French president is in the Polish capital on an official visit with a delegation comprising the ministers of economy and finance, of armed forces, and if ecological transition.

"This is an extraordinarily important moment. I am grateful to President [Macron] at this precise moment.

This is a completely new situation in the EU," Duda said, going on to add that "France's role after Brexit will increase a lot."

According to Duda, Macron's visit to Poland signifies "deep interest in our part of Europe and its affairs." The Polish president said that Brexit should trigger a remake of the EU's architecture and a rethink of roles of its member states.

The UK officially ceased being an EU member on January 31. For the next 11 months, London and Brussels will try to settle the pending issues in how they want their future relations to look like.