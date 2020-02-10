UrduPoint.com
Polish President Tops Opinion Poll Ahead Of May Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:38 PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda leads the pack of presidential contenders with 43.7 percent of the vote, three months ahead of the election on May 10, a new opinion poll has revealed

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda leads the pack of presidential contenders with 43.7 percent of the vote, three months ahead of the election on May 10, a new opinion poll has revealed.

His support shrank by less than a percentage point from the month before, while his main rival, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, improved her standing by nearly 6 points, the IBRiS research institute found after conducting a survey last week.

Kidawa-Blonska, the deputy speaker of the lower chamber of parliament and the presidential candidate of the opposition liberal Civic Coalition, holds 29.

2 percent support.

Szymon Holownia, a journalist and tv presenter, was supported by 8.1 percent of those sampled, trailed by European parliament member and LGBT activist Robert Biedron with 6.9 percent.

The rest of the candidates polled below 5 percent. Donald Tusk, the former European Council chief and a presidential contender in 2005, has decided not to run despite his popularity in Poland.

