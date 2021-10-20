UrduPoint.com

Polish President Urges NATO To Build More Roads In East To Oppose Russian 'Threat'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Polish President Urges NATO to Build More Roads in East to Oppose Russian 'Threat'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday called for the construction of roads and other infrastructure on NATO's eastern flank in response to a "threat" emanating from Russia.

Speaking at a security conference in Lithuania, Duda outlined the importance of the "development of communication infrastructure," which, if necessary, will serve not only supply chains and tourism, but also the relocation of armed forces in case of the need to defend the alliance's eastern flank or "support each other in various difficult situations."

Russia remains the likely main opponent of NATO, the Polish leader said, recalling the Russian-Belarusian strategic military drills Zapad-2021, which were carried out from September 10-16, describing them as a "regular demonstration of strength," allegedly aimed at "increasing tensions in the region.

"

"The response to the growing threat from our eastern neighbor should focus on the further development of allied structures and institutions, on maintaining the overall presence of NATO troops on the eastern flank, and fulfilling financial obligations by each ally," Duda said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the West's accusations of "aggression," insisting that it intends no threat to any other country, but also vowing not to ignore actions harmful to its interests. Moscow has also expressed concern about the build-up of NATO forces in Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Alliance Lithuania September From

Recent Stories

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

7 seconds ago
 Man dies in road accident in khanewal

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

9 seconds ago
 PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh Rashid

10 seconds ago
 43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

43 criminals held with contraband faisalabad

12 seconds ago
 WSSCM secures first position in solid waste manage ..

WSSCM secures first position in solid waste management across province

17 seconds ago
 Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Me ..

Responses of European Countries on Navalny Case Meaningless - Russian Envoy to O ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.