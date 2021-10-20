Polish President Urges NATO to Build More Roads in East to Oppose Russian 'Threat'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday called for the construction of roads and other infrastructure on NATO's eastern flank in response to a "threat" emanating from Russia.

Speaking at a security conference in Lithuania, Duda outlined the importance of the "development of communication infrastructure," which, if necessary, will serve not only supply chains and tourism, but also the relocation of armed forces in case of the need to defend the alliance's eastern flank or "support each other in various difficult situations."

Russia remains the likely main opponent of NATO, the Polish leader said, recalling the Russian-Belarusian strategic military drills Zapad-2021, which were carried out from September 10-16, describing them as a "regular demonstration of strength," allegedly aimed at "increasing tensions in the region.

"

"The response to the growing threat from our eastern neighbor should focus on the further development of allied structures and institutions, on maintaining the overall presence of NATO troops on the eastern flank, and fulfilling financial obligations by each ally," Duda said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the West's accusations of "aggression," insisting that it intends no threat to any other country, but also vowing not to ignore actions harmful to its interests. Moscow has also expressed concern about the build-up of NATO forces in Europe.