Polish President Wants To Ease Financial Burden On Population Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that he was ready to come up with initiatives to mitigate the population's loan payments in light of the growing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that he was ready to come up with initiatives to mitigate the population's loan payments in light of the growing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To date, Poland has confirmed 25 COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the situation of citizens and entrepreneurs amid the coronavirus epidemic, I intend to urgently come up with the initiative to develop solutions that mitigate the consequences of repaying loan obligations," Duda wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day Polish Culture and National Heritage Minister Piotr Glinski said that all cultural institutions, including theaters, operas and movie theaters, would be closed starting from Thursday.

Institutions that do not gather people in crowds will continue working, the minister added.

Every EU member state has reported a case of coronavirus disease since the outbreak began in late December. The number of cases in the union has risen above 17,000, the bulk of them in Italy, which has more than 10,000 confirmed infections, according to its Health Ministry.

