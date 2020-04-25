Polish presidential vote on May 10 would be 'coup': opposition

Holding Poland's presidential election on May 10 during coronavirus pandemic restrictions would amount to a "coup d'etat" by the ruling party, opposition candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said Saturday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Holding Poland's presidential election on May 10 during coronavirus pandemic restrictions would amount to a "coup d'etat" by the ruling party, opposition candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said Saturday.

There has been a chorus of demands for the vote to be postponed from across Polish society -- including even the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party's own health minister.

However PiS, which backs President Andrzej Duda for re-election, refuses to change the date even as restrictions it has imposed to fight the pandemic means the vote will be via postal ballot.

It also means traditional campaigning will not be possible -- likely an advantage for Duda, who is well ahead in opinion polls.

If held on May 10, the election will be "a coup d'etat not only against our democracy but also against the life and health of Poles," Kidawa-Blonska told the Fakt newspaper in a video posted Saturday.

"This election will not be democratic and the result is fixed in advance. We cannot take part or encourage Poles to take part in this farce," she said.

"This election must not go ahead on May 10."Asked about her falling opinion poll ratings, Kidawa-Blonska said they reflected the fact that people "did not want an election now."Meanwhile former PiS premier Beata Szydlo, who heads Duda's campaign, said she believed the vote should go ahead on May 10 "because Poland needs it."