Polish Press Association Unable To Reach Journalist Believed Detained In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Polish Journalists Association (SDF) said it has been unable to establish contact with photojournalist Witold Dobrowolski, who went missing in Belarus, for over 24 hours.

Dobrowolski is believed to have been detained on Tuesday while covering the public unrest over the presidential election results.

"Witold Dobrowolski is a member of the Polish Journalists Association. He is also a Grand Press Photo 2020 laureate for coverage of Hong Kong. Unfortunately, we have no news of him or from him," SDF coordinator Dorota Zielinska told Sputnik in a correspondence.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, at least 55 journalists have been detained since the outbreak of public protests in Belarus on Sunday night.

Along with the journalists, thousands of people have been detained in sporadic protests popping up in various parts of the country.

People took to the streets following the first official announcements of the exit polls which indicated that longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko had won by a large margin, much to the chagrin of the sizable opposition movement that had grown around unlikely contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

