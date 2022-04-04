UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Accuses Germany Of Blocking New Anti-Russian Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Polish Prime Minister Accuses Germany of Blocking New Anti-Russian Sanctions

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany was the main countervailing force against new sanctions on Russia, while defending his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, against accusations of being uncooperative on the issue

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany was the main countervailing force against new sanctions on Russia, while defending his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, against accusations of being uncooperative on the issue.

Several European officials have accused Orban, whose right-wing Fidesz party appears to have secured victory in the Sunday parliamentary elections, of not supporting new sanctions against Russia.

"The situation in Europe is very simple. Everything is visible at the summits. Germany is the main brake on the very decisive sanctions," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

The Polish prime minister said that it was not Orban who is stymieing the sanctions but "the largest and richest Western European countries."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Sunday

Recent Stories

Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramz ..

Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramzan

9 seconds ago
 PFA seizes 11,400 liters of sub-standard cooking o ..

PFA seizes 11,400 liters of sub-standard cooking oil

11 seconds ago
 Lavrov Calls Bucha Incident 'Another Fake Attack'

Lavrov Calls Bucha Incident 'Another Fake Attack'

12 seconds ago
 AC visits fruits & vegetables markets, monitored p ..

AC visits fruits & vegetables markets, monitored prices

13 seconds ago
 President asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to nomin ..

President asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to nominate names for caretaker PM

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan tour was memorable: Andrew McDonald

Pakistan tour was memorable: Andrew McDonald

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.