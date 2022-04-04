Polish Prime Minister Accuses Germany of Blocking New Anti-Russian Sanctions

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany was the main countervailing force against new sanctions on Russia, while defending his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, against accusations of being uncooperative on the issue

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany was the main countervailing force against new sanctions on Russia, while defending his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, against accusations of being uncooperative on the issue.

Several European officials have accused Orban, whose right-wing Fidesz party appears to have secured victory in the Sunday parliamentary elections, of not supporting new sanctions against Russia.

"The situation in Europe is very simple. Everything is visible at the summits. Germany is the main brake on the very decisive sanctions," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

The Polish prime minister said that it was not Orban who is stymieing the sanctions but "the largest and richest Western European countries."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.