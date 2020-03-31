Polish Prime Minister Announces New Limits on Public Life as Coronavirus Spreads

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that restrictions on public life would be tightened further, after the country's coronavirus infection tally reached 2,132

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that restrictions on public life would be tightened further, after the country's coronavirus infection tally reached 2,132.

"We face a tough choice - either the situation changes dramatically or we get on top of it. We must do everything to avoid the worst scenario," he said at a press briefing.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all out- and inbound air and rail traffic more than two weeks ago in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 31 people in the country.

"We set up sanitary controls on our borders, but it is not enough to detect those infected. We must enforce further social distancing measures, which the new rules are all about," Morawiecki said.

The government has closed parks, hair and tattoo parlors, beauty salons, bike rentals, and hotels, in addition to schools, universities, eateries and shopping malls. food stores will only serve elderly people for two hours in the morning, and everyone is to keep a 2 meter (7 foot) distance from others.