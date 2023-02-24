Polish Prime Minister Arrives in Ukraine - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kiev on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary since the start of Russia's special military operation, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"PM @MorawieckiM is visiting Kyiv on a special day - the 1st anniversary of Russian aggression against #Ukraine. Together with (Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal) he laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine," the office said on Twitter.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Poland has assisted Kiev, including by supplying weapons to the country.

In light of these events, relations between Warsaw and Moscow deteriorated further after a downturn following the 2014 referendum in Crimea. In late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow did not want the severing of diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries, as it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue even during difficult times.