UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Arrives In Ukraine - Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Polish Prime Minister Arrives in Ukraine - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kiev on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary since the start of Russia's special military operation, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"PM @MorawieckiM is visiting Kyiv on a special day - the 1st anniversary of Russian aggression against #Ukraine. Together with (Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal) he laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine," the office said on Twitter.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Poland has assisted Kiev, including by supplying weapons to the country.

In light of these events, relations between Warsaw and Moscow deteriorated further after a downturn following the 2014 referendum in Crimea. In late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow did not want the severing of diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries, as it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue even during difficult times.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Warsaw Kiev Poland January February

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

56 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.