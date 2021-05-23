Polish Prime Minister Asks Michel to Discuss Sanctions on Minsk Over Ryanair Plane Landing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the detention of Belarusian activist Roman Protasevich after a Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, and asked European Council President Charles Michel to include the issue of immediate sanctions on Belarus in tomorrow's Council meeting agenda.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarussian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," he tweeted.

"I have asked @eucopresident to expand tomorrow's #EUCO agenda and discuss immediate sanctions against A. Lukashenka regime. Hijacking of a civilian plane is an unprecedented act of state terrorism. It cannot go unpunished," the prime minister added.