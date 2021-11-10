UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia For Directing Migrant Run On Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:26 AM

Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing Migrant Run on Border

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia on Tuesday of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia on Tuesday of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country.

The Belarusian border agency said on Monday that thousands of mostly middle Eastern and African migrants had amassed near the Polish border and were trying to force their way across. The Polish parliament called an emergency meeting.

"Russia is carrying on with its neocolonial policy.

.. This is evidenced by the latest attack of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, who is the perpetrator. But his sponsor is in Moscow," Morawiecki said in parliament.

The European Union accuses Belarus of pushing migrants across its eastern frontier to get back at Brussels for sanctions, a claim repeatedly denied by Lukashenko, who argues that his government lacks funding. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denied that Moscow was involved.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Brussels Warsaw Belarus Poland Border Government

Recent Stories

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

8 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

8 minutes ago
 Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes a ..

Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes away

14 seconds ago
 Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: ..

Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: Senator Walid Iqbal

15 seconds ago
 Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financ ..

Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.