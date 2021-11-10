Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing Migrant Run on Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia on Tuesday of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia on Tuesday of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country.

The Belarusian border agency said on Monday that thousands of mostly middle Eastern and African migrants had amassed near the Polish border and were trying to force their way across. The Polish parliament called an emergency meeting.

"Russia is carrying on with its neocolonial policy.

.. This is evidenced by the latest attack of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, who is the perpetrator. But his sponsor is in Moscow," Morawiecki said in parliament.

The European Union accuses Belarus of pushing migrants across its eastern frontier to get back at Brussels for sanctions, a claim repeatedly denied by Lukashenko, who argues that his government lacks funding. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman denied that Moscow was involved.