WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Prevalent acceptance of irregular migrants in Western Europe has triggered an increase in crime, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"We are getting some very scary news from various Western European countries about crimes, about shootings," Morawiecki told journalists, adding "Almost every day there are shootings, mafia wars, assassination attempts."

Morawiecki cited the cases of a young Polish woman recently murdered in Greece and assassination attempts and shootings in Sweden, which has about four times less population than Poland.

"We ask ourselves why this is happening.

This is because we are dealing with uncontrolled migration, which is also linked to an increase in crime," Morawiecki said.

The European Commission has flagged plans to introduce quota-based migrant distribution system since 2020 to ease the brunt borne by frontline countries. Despite multiple modification to the plan, the latest one presented in early June, Poland has remained among the countries strongly opposed to the quotas.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of refugees from middle Eastern and North African countries on the back of the German-championed open doors policy.