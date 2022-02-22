UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Calls For Urgent Meeting Of European Council, Sanctions On Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the European Council to conduct an urgent meeting demanding to impose Sanctions on Russia over Moscow's recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday.

"Recognition of two self-proclaimed 'republics' amounts to rejection of dialogue and blatant violation of international law. It is an act of aggression against Ukraine that must be met with unequivocal response & immediate sanctions. It is the only language Putin understands. I call for an urgent meeting of European Council to discuss this matter," Morawiecki tweeted.

