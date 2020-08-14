UrduPoint.com
Polish Prime Minister Calls On Belarusian Authorities To Hold Re-Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday urged the Belarusian authorities to hold an election rerun amid mass protests in the country.

Speaking at the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, Morawiecki presented a plan of solidarity with Belarus.

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to hold free re-elections ... best if it is with the participation of international observers," the prime minister said.

On Thursday, Poland along with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, offered Minsk mediation to achieve a peaceful settlement to the continuous protests in the country, which broke out after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won last Sunday's election by a landslide.

The Belarusian opposition rejected the outcome, saying the election was rigged.

As many as 6,000 people have been arrested in the crackdown and hundreds have been injured, including more than 100 police officers. Two protesters have died. The Interior Ministry said a man lost his life in Minsk after an explosive device he wanted to throw at the police went off in his hand.

