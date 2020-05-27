Polish Prime Minister Confident Presidential Election To Be Held in June

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that he is confident that the country's presidential election, which was originally scheduled for May 10 but was delayed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in June.

"I am sure that elections can be held in June, and elections will be held in June," Morawiecki said during a press conference, adding that further postponements would be unconstitutional.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. The ruling party Law and Justice has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the health crisis.

Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election. Earlier in May, the prime minister's office said that June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election.

In addition to Duda, there are nine other presidential nominees registered for the 2020 election.

Morawiecki has said in an interview with the Gazeta Polska newspaper that failure to re-elect Duda would be counterproductive for Poland especially during the global health crisis and would bring the country to a state of "paralysis".