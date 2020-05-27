UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prime Minister Confident Presidential Election To Be Held In June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Polish Prime Minister Confident Presidential Election To Be Held in June

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that he is confident that the country's presidential election, which was originally scheduled for May 10 but was delayed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in June.

"I am sure that elections can be held in June, and elections will be held in June," Morawiecki said during a press conference, adding that further postponements would be unconstitutional.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. The ruling party Law and Justice has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the health crisis.

Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election. Earlier in May, the prime minister's office said that June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election.

In addition to Duda, there are nine other presidential nominees registered for the 2020 election.

Morawiecki has said in an interview with the Gazeta Polska newspaper that failure to re-elect Duda would be counterproductive for Poland especially during the global health crisis and would bring the country to a state of "paralysis".

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Poland May June August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

52 minutes ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 692 COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.