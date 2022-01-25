UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Disappointed By Germany's Refusal To Supply Arms To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday expressed his dismay at Germany's refusal to supply arms to Ukraine amid fears of Russia's alleged plans to invade.

Ukraine has pressured Germany for years to allow arms sales to the country as it fights a rebellion in the east.

"I observe with dismay the Ukrainian situation and our German neighbors' reaction in the face of the Russian threat," Morawiecki said on Facebook, adding that "German suspension of arms supply from Estonia to Ukraine, inter alia, represents a great disappointment, when the latter is preparing for defense against the aggressor."

The Ukrainian government has also criticized Germany for vetoing its purchase of weapons from NATO. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk reiterated that Germany's position might have repercussions for bilateral relations.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded by saying that tensions in Ukraine must be resolved politically, not militarily.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia stresses its right to move forces within its own territory and claims that arms supply to Kiev may encourage it to use them against the breakaway Donbas. 

