Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief To Talk Belarus Border Migrant Crisis Later On Wed

Polish Prime Minister, EU Council Chief to Talk Belarus Border Migrant Crisis Later on Wed

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss later on Wednesday with European Council President Charles Michel the latest migrant influx related developments at the border between Poland and Belarus, Morawiecki's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss later on Wednesday with European Council President Charles Michel the latest migrant influx related developments at the border between Poland and Belarus, Morawiecki's office said.

"On 10 November, PM @Morawiecki will host @eucopresident @CharlesMichel to discuss the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border," the office tweeted.

The ongoing migration crisis on EU borders with Belarus escalated on Monday as thousands of illegal migrants moved to the Polish border from the Belarusian side. More than 2,000 reportedly established camps near the border.

Over the past day, the Polish Border Guard confirmed 599 attempts of illegal crossing from Belarus.

In response to the escalation, Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic urged the European Commission to introduce new sanctions on Belarus. Besides, Warsaw warned Minsk of a possible total closure of the bilateral border in case the Belarusian government continues its alleged activities to facilitate movement for irregular migrants to Poland.

For its part, Minsk maintains that it is unable to contain the influx of migrants to neighboring nations due to Western sanctions.

