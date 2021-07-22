UrduPoint.com
Polish Prime Minister Expects Russia To Use Nord Stream 2 Revenues To 'Arm Itself'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Polish Prime Minister Expects Russia to Use Nord Stream 2 Revenues to 'Arm Itself'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that Russia will "arm itself" on the profits from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, he said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States struck a deal to allow for the completion of the pipeline. Berlin, considered the project's main beneficiary because of being the direct recipient of Russian gas, has pledged to take all necessary measures, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from using Nord Stream 2 "as a weapon."

"From the very beginning, when this plan [construction of Nord Stream 2] was revealed, we tried to convince our American and European allies that this project will help arm Russia," Morawiecki told reporters.

He described Russia as a "state that very heavily arms itself," opining that Nord Stream 2 will give Moscow yet another opportunity to grow its military strength.

Morawiecki sees the construction of Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Poland's energy security. He commended the nation for embarking on diversification of its gas supplies beforehand with the outlook to decrease the Russian share.

"We understand that the construction of this gas pipeline will probably be completed successfully. At the same time, we, the Poles, are safe thanks to our preventive actions," the official added.

The 745-mile twin pipeline will carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing onshore transit-countries of EU-bound Russian fuel, such as Ukraine. Russia has insisted that the project is entirely commercial, urging critics to stop politicizing Nord Stream 2.

