Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Urges Germany to Give Tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded on Monday that Germany give up its opposition to a Warsaw-led initiative to send tanks to Ukraine

"There is no reason today to block support for Kiev. I call on the German government to act decisively and send all types of weapons to Ukraine," he said during a visit to Berlin.

Poland seeks to build a coalition of Kiev's allies to organize joint hardware deliveries to Ukraine. Morawiecki argued that allies should not let tanks "rust away in the warehouses.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a trip to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv last week that his country would send a company of West German-made Leopard main battle tanks to its eastern neighbor.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Friday that Western donors were already supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, with more deliveries expected in the future.