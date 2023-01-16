UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Urges Germany To Give Tanks To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Urges Germany to Give Tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded on Monday that Germany give up its opposition to a Warsaw-led initiative to send tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded on Monday that Germany give up its opposition to a Warsaw-led initiative to send tanks to Ukraine.

"There is no reason today to block support for Kiev. I call on the German government to act decisively and send all types of weapons to Ukraine," he said during a visit to Berlin.

Poland seeks to build a coalition of Kiev's allies to organize joint hardware deliveries to Ukraine. Morawiecki argued that allies should not let tanks "rust away in the warehouses.

"

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a trip to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv last week that his country would send a company of West German-made Leopard main battle tanks to its eastern neighbor.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Friday that Western donors were already supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, with more deliveries expected in the future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Company Visit Germany Berlin Kiev All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $6 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

1 second ago
 Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All ..

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes

10 minutes ago
 PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rival ..

PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals

10 minutes ago
 Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

10 minutes ago
 FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

30 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.