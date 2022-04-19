UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki Will Visit Ukraine's Lviv On Tuesday - Warsaw

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki Will Visit Ukraine's Lviv on Tuesday - Warsaw

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.

At the initiative of the Polish government, container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there.

"The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv," Dworczyk tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Women From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Pak-China iron-clad friendship time-tested, timele ..

Pak-China iron-clad friendship time-tested, timeless: Ambassador Moin ul Haque

7 minutes ago
 PTI destroyed national institutions during their t ..

PTI destroyed national institutions during their three-year tenure: Rana Tanveer ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakisatan, Qatar agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakisatan, Qatar agree to further expand bilateral relations

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.