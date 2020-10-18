(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ended the self-quarantine, which he started after coming into contact with a person who had the new coronavirus, Piotr Muller, the Polish government's spokesman, said on Sunday.

Morawiecki self-quarantined earlier this week and started to work remotely.

The official's test for the coronavirus came back negative.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ended the self-quarantine. Before that, he had been holding meetings of the government crisis management center, the Council of Ministers and other structures remotely," Muller wrote on Twitter.

Due to the quarantine, Morawiecki did not take part in a two-day meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.