Polish Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Declaring COVID-19 Emergency

Poland is not ruling out declaring a state of emergency should the coronavirus situation continue deteriorating, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Poland is not ruling out declaring a state of emergency should the coronavirus situation continue deteriorating, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"If there is further escalation of the situation, if there is a need for another type of management, we do not exclude any options, including those that you asked about," Morawiecki told reporters, when asked whether the country could declare an emergency.

The prime minister noted that the state of emergency was already in place in neighboring Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Like other countries in Europe, Poland is currently witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the country reported 4,280 new infections, up from the 3,003 positive diagnoses a day before. In total, Poland has confirmed over 111,000 cases.