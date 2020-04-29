Polish Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Postponing Election Amid Postal Voting Backlash

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The presidential election in Poland could be postponed for up to two weeks from the currently scheduled date of May 10, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday amid domestic and international backlash over postal voting.

The Polish lower house has passed a bill sponsored by the ruling Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting amid the calls by the opposition to delay the election in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The document regarding postal voting must now be debated in the opposition-majority upper house. If rejected, the document will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the upper house's veto by a majority of votes.

"According to constitutional experts, it is possible to hold elections on these dates - May 17 or May 23. We will make these decisions in a timely manner," Morawiecki said during a press conference, adding that the government proposed "a safe form" of holding elections postal voting.

The prime minister also called on the parliament's upper house to speed up its work.

Poland is still under a strict lockdown, with air and railroad passenger traffic suspended and border controls reinstated even for countries of the open-border Schengen area. However, the government has already started a process to gradually ease coronavirus-related measures. The country has so far confirmed 12,415 COVID-19 cases and more than 600 related deaths.

The decision to hold the presidential election via postal voting was condemned by rights groups in Poland and abroad. Within this context, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, an institution of Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, raised concerns about Polish democracy. Donald Tusk, the European People's Party president and former prime minister of Poland, has called to boycott postal voting due to security concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the inability for candidates to campaign freely. Some local authorities in Poland have already announced plans to boycott the upcoming presidential election.