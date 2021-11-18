Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Homeland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered to finance the flights of foreigners who were stranded in Belarus to their homeland.

"I believe that we must bring through a solidary and decisive policy, a decisive defense of the border of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus until the migrants return home.

We can help them with this, we can help them in financing flights from Belarus, from Minsk, to Baghdad, Istanbul or other cities," Morawiecki told reporters on Thursday.