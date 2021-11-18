UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Offers To Finance Flights Of Migrants From Belarus To Homeland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:16 PM

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Homeland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered to finance the flights of foreigners who were stranded in Belarus to their homeland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered to finance the flights of foreigners who were stranded in Belarus to their homeland.

"I believe that we must bring through a solidary and decisive policy, a decisive defense of the border of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus until the migrants return home.

We can help them with this, we can help them in financing flights from Belarus, from Minsk, to Baghdad, Istanbul or other cities," Morawiecki told reporters on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minsk Baghdad Istanbul Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border From

Recent Stories

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

41 seconds ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

43 seconds ago
 Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Is ..

Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur ..

2 minutes ago
 German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berl ..

German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berlin's Readiness to Accept Refug ..

2 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Plane With Migrants, Which Departed From Minsk, La ..

Plane With Migrants, Which Departed From Minsk, Landed in Iraq's Erbil - Baghdad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.