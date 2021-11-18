Polish Prime Minister Opposes Creation of Humanitarian Corridor for Migrants in EU

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki opposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor for foreigners who have accumulated in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki opposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor for foreigners who have accumulated in Belarus.

Earlier, the Belarusian president's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, said that Belarus was fulfilling its promises within the framework of the agreements on resolving the migration crisis reached during the conversation between the Belarusian and German leaders, but the European Union was not. According to Eismont, during the first conversation with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the mechanism proposed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko concerned the creation of a humanitarian corridor for some refugees and the help for Minsk to return the rest to their homeland.

During his conversation with journalists on Thursday, Morawiecki said that in his conversation with Merkel "he emphasized that no agreements that could concern Poland and this whole situation can be agreed upon without our participation."

"Nothing about us without us. It's clear. And the chancellor accepted it," he said.

"I don't know the details of the agreements on the humanitarian corridor, which I heard from Lukashenko's press secretary, but I warn against this. Of course, if Germany wants to provide planes and transport someone from the territory of another country, this is their prerogative, but I warn against this," the Polish prime minister said.

He believes that "every such step will give courage to Lukashenko to continue to act."