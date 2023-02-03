UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Plans To Pay For Gas With Seized Russian Assets

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday continued lobbying for parliamentary support of his plan to seize Russian state assets and use them to pay for gas and coal imports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday continued lobbying for parliamentary support of his plan to seize Russian state assets and use them to pay for gas and coal imports.

"I appeal to the opposition to support the motion to amend the constitution and allow for the confiscation of Russian property ... I assure you that if the opposition votes it through we will use all Russian money to lower gas and electricity prices," he told Interia news website.

Up to $300 billion in Russian state assets remain frozen in the accounts of foreign banks since February of last year.

Polish banks are estimated to hold about $33 million. The Russian central bank said in April that Russia would sue to unblock its money.

Western sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports exacerbated global energy shortages last year, driving up prices in Europe and beyond. Morawiecki said that restrictions had failed to hurt the Russian economy, while soaring energy prices allowed it to earn more and export less.

