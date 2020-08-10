Polish Prime Minister Proposes Convening Urgent EU Summit on Events in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed on Monday convening an urgent EU summit to discuss the use of force at rallies in Belarus.

Violent protests emerged in the country after the presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured over 80 percent of votes, according to preliminary results.

"Poland takes responsibility for its closest neighbors.

So, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a letter, to convene an urgent summit of European Council to discuss the events in Belarus ... After the presidential election in Belarus, held on August 9, the authorities used force against citizens calling for changes in the country. We should support Belarusians' pursuance of freedom," Morawiecki's office said in a statement.