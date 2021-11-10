Polish Prime Minister Proposes to Bloc Flights From Middle East to Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday proposed to block flights from the middle Eastern countries to Belarus.

"We have to talk about effective blocking of flights from Middle East to Belarus because we know that this is just an instrument of political revenge," Morawiecki told a press conference after his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Warsaw.