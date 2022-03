Polish Prime Minister Proposes to Send Humanitarian Mission to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday proposed to send a humanitarian mission to Ukraine from NATO or another organization

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday proposed to send a humanitarian mission to Ukraine from NATO or another organization.

"I will speak here about the need for a humanitarian mission of NATO or other humanitarian and international organizations," Morawiecki told a press conference.