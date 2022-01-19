UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Puts Country Under State of Cyberthreat Until January 23

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ordered a so-called state of cyberthreat across the country until the end of the week following the hacking of government institutions in neighboring Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has signed an ordinance to introduce the first ALFA-CRP alarm level throughout the country," the government said in a statement,

The ordered level of cyrberthreat alarm is the lowest in Poland's four-level framework.

It will apply until January 23 and require public institutions to "conduct increased monitoring of the security of information and communications technology systems."

Several Ukrainian government websites were hacked last week in what the government described the largest cyberattack in four years. An investigation is underway to find the perpetrators.

Last time the ALFA-CRP alert level was introduced in Poland was from December 5-10, 2021, during the holding of the UN Digital Summit.

