Polish Prime Minister Says Border Crisis Caused By Belarus' 'State Terrorism'
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:40 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the belief on Wednesday that the border migration crisis was caused by Belarus' state terrorism.
"What we are facing here, and we have to state it clearly, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Morawiecki said at a briefing following negotiations with European Council President Charles Michel.