Polish Prime Minister Says Confident Baltic Pipe Will Be Completed

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was sure that the Baltic Pipe project would be completed despite a temporary setback

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was sure that the Baltic Pipe project would be completed despite a temporary setback.

The Danish Environmental and food Appeals board earlier revoked the permit for the construction of the gas pipeline on the country's territory over wildlife habitat protection concerns. According to the Danish authorities, issuing a new environmental permit can take up to eight months.

The Baltic Pipe is expected to run 210 kilometers (130.5 miles) through Denmark.

"We will definitely complete this investment project, but it is important that we complete it before the deadline and on time.

Not six months after the deadline," the Polish prime minister told the press.

As such, Morawiecki expressed hope that the suspension would last for "a couple of months."

"Of course, we respect all kinds of mice and bats, but this investment is absolutely critical for the energy sovereignty of Poland and other countries," he noted.

Under the Polish-Danish memorandum on the construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, the project should be launched in 2022. Its costs are estimated at 1.7 billion Euros ($2 billion).

