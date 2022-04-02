Polish Prime Minister Says EU Sanctions on Russia Not Working - Chancellery

The Polish chancellery quoted Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as saying on Saturday that EU sanctions on Russia were not working, as he continued pushing for Brussels to take a tough line on Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Polish chancellery quoted Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as saying on Saturday that EU sanctions on Russia were not working, as he continued pushing for Brussels to take a tough line on Moscow.

"The sanctions we have imposed on Russia so far are not working. The proof is the ruble exchange rate, which is returning to the level it was at before the Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"This means that our actions did not work as expected by the leaders," Morawiecki continued during a visit to the eastern Polish town of Otwock, which houses Ukrainian refugees.