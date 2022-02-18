UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying To De-Escalate Conflict In Eastern Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The European Union is trying to de-escalate the rapidly deteriorating situation in the east of Ukraine while standing ready to reply in the event of Russian "provocation," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics said that the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire on their positions. The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas.

"Eastern parts of Ukraine is where the fights are going on for the last couple of years. Some reports tell us that they are intensify right now. We try to deescalate this but at the same time if we see clear provocation from the Russian Federation we have to be ready for our reply. We hope for the best, but we have to be ready for the worst," Morawiecki said before the 6th European Union - African Union summit.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against Donetsk and Luhansk after the latter proclaimed independence following what they considered a coup in Kiev.

A ceasefire was negotiated with the involvement of France, Germany and Russia within the so-called Normandy Format, as well as within the Trilateral Contact Group, but sporadic clashes continued.

Tensions have escalated in recent months as Ukraine and several Western countries accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

