Polish Prime Minister Says Kiev Ordered 100 Rosomak Armored Vehicles From Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Ukrainian military will buy 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers from Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, I received an order for 100 Rosomaks from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," Morawiecki told reporters.

This purchase will be paid for with the money Warsaw gets from the EU and Kiev receives from the US, Morawiecki noted.

The Rosomak armored military vehicle is a wheeled armored personnel carrier produced by Polish manufacturers as a licensed variant of the Finnish armored modular vehicle Patria. Its base version is equipped with 30mm auto-cannon.