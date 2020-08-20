Polish Prime Minister Says Lawmaker Zbigniew Rau to Become New Foreign Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that Zbigniew Rau, a lawmaker of Sejm, the lower house of the country's parliament, will be appointed as Poland's new foreign minister

The ministerial position became vacant after Jacek Czaputowicz tendered his resignation earlier in the day.

"We offered this position to Zbigniew Rau, and this proposal was accepted," Morawiecki said during a briefing.

Rau has previously served as the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs.