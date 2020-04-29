Polish Prime Minister Says More Daily Recoveries Than New Cases for 1st Time

(@FahadShabbir)

The daily increase of recoveries in Poland has for the first time surpassed the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

There have been 326 new COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, and the number of new recoveries is at 559. The death toll has increased by 10.

"This is the first day when we can say with assurance that there are less newly infected than recovered. We can say with a high degree of probability that the number of newly infected will be less or the same further down the road," Morawiecki told reporters.

He added that the country plans to reopen malls, hotels, and lodgings starting on May 4, as well as kindergartens and day nurseries on May 6.

Poland has so far confirmed a total of 12,415 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 606.

In March, the country declared a state of epidemiological emergency, shutting down its borders for foreigners, limiting the movement of citizens, and closing various educational and commercial organizations.