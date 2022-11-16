Polish Prime Minister Says No Need to Apply Article 4 of NATO Treaty on Missile Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that there is probably no need to apply Article 4 of the NATO treaty.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Poland had triggered Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty to convene its NATO allies for consultations on possible threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity after missiles, presumably fired from the Ukraine conflict zone, fell on its territory. According to this clause of the treaty, if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within the framework of NATO.

"I can say that most of the evidence we have collected so far indicates that perhaps the application of Article 4 will not be necessary this time.

But this tool is in our hands all the time," Morawiecki told a briefing.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.