Polish Prime Minister Says Refugee Crisis At Border With Belarus Novel Type of War

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described on Tuesday the refugee crisis at the border with Belarus as a novel type of warfare and a part of a "coordinated attack."

"We are convinced that the operations that are currently taking place at Poland's eastern border are part of a large operation, a very coordinated attack, which is a new type of war," Morawiecki told the country's lower house.