Polish Prime Minister Says Refugee Crisis At Border With Belarus Novel Type Of War

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described on Tuesday the refugee crisis at the border with Belarus as a novel type of warfare and a part of a "coordinated attack."

"We are convinced that the operations that are currently taking place at Poland's eastern border are part of a large operation, a very coordinated attack, which is a new type of war," Morawiecki told the country's lower house.

