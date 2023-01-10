UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Says Switch To Euro Would Drive Prices Up

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Tuesday that a switch to the euro could trigger a new wave of inflation and unleash price chaos on the nation already reeling from the cost-of-living crisis

There have been calls for Poland to follow Croatia's suit and adopt the single currency, used by some of the European Union's wealthiest members, but a national poll out this week showed that 64% of Poles were against dropping the zloty.

"Choosing the euro at a time when inflation is high is like adding fuel to the fire.

This is what we tell all those trying to push the Poles to join the Eurozone," Morawiecki told reporters.

The prime minister pointed to Croatia, which saw prices surge by up to 80% within a week since January 1. He argued that Poland and Croatia were still lagging too far behind better-off EU nations to allow for a smooth transition.

"Switching one Currency for another will not solve anything. It could impoverish the Polish society dramatically. At the present stage of development, it would only lead to higher prices, greater inflation," Morawiecki said.

