Polish Prime Minister Says Undocumented People Found Dead Near Border Died Of Hypothermia

Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Polish Prime Minister Says Undocumented People Found Dead Near Border Died of Hypothermia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Several undocumented people, whose bodies were found near the border with Belarus, died of hypothermia and exhaustion, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Polish border guards reported finding the remains of three people near the border with Belarus, most likely illegal migrants.

"These are people who crossed the border of Poland. Three people died due to hypothermia and exhaustion," Morawiecki said.

According to the Polish prime minister, since the beginning of August, Polish border guards have recorded about 7,000 attempts to cross the border from Belarus illegally.

On Friday, Morawiecki hosted a high-level meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte to discuss security issues at their border with Belarus.

"Poland and Lithuania jointly cooperate in #bordersecurity, with the full support of the EU. Lithuania became a victim of the Belarusian regime actions. Poland was one of the 1st EU Member States to provide Lithuania with support," the Polish prime minister tweeted on Friday.

Earlier in September, Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus, with the army and police involved in protecting the border.

Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a migration crisis. The EU claims that Belarus is using migrants as a weapon in a "hybrid war" against the EU in response to sanctions introduced against Minsk on June 24.

