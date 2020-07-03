UrduPoint.com
Polish Prime Minister Says Visegrad Group Opposes Forced Migrant Relocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Visegrad Group is against forced relocation of migrants within the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, following the quadrilateral meeting in Warsaw.

On July 1, the country took over one-year presidency of the group. On Friday, the leaders of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia gathered in Warsaw.

"As part of our discussions, we have certainly talked about migration issues. Here, all the four countries stand on the same position in terms of rejection of coercion and the need to protect the external borders," Morawiecki said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sided with his Polish counterpart, saying that more and more arriving migrants have COVID-19.

The prime minster went on to note that Morawiecki "can count on Hungary's support" on the migration issue.

The EU has long been striving to share out migrants that crossed into the bloc illegally. The central and eastern European countries, however, strongly oppose resettlement schemes.

