Polish Prime Minister Says Will Remind Ukrainian Side That Glorifying Bandera Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he would remind Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the inadmissibility of glorifying the controversial Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera upon first meeting

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that he would remind Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the inadmissibility of glorifying the controversial Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera upon first meeting.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, published information about Bandera's birthday on its Twitter. When asked to comment on this situation, Morawiecki said that Warsaw is highly critical of any praise or even mention of Bandera and views it negatively.

"During my first conversation with Shmyhal, I will relay this very, very clearly," Morawiecki told reporters, adding that "the Verkhovna Rada recalls the person who was the ideologist of criminal times."

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for mass atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, extremist organization banned in Russia).

The UPA operated mainly in western Ukraine and fought against Soviet forces in cooperation with Nazi Germany. The UPA had many crimes to their credit, including the Volhynia massacre, a mass slaughter of the Polish population residing in Volhynia and Galicia in 1943. Polish historians consider the massacres as genocide and ethnic cleansing, which claimed the lives of up to 130,000 people.

In 1930s, Bandera joined the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalist (OUN, also banned in Russia), a union between radical nationalists and extreme right-wing organizations, including the Union of Ukrainian Fascists. The OUN initiated a campaign of terror in Poland, which included the assassination of prominent Polish politicians, such as interior Minister Bronislaw Pieracki, as well as Polish and Ukrainian moderates, such as Tadeusz Holowko.

