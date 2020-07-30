UrduPoint.com
Polish Prime Minister Slams LGBT For Flag 'Vandalism'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Polish Prime Minister Slams LGBT for Flag 'Vandalism'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lashed out at the LGBT community on Wednesday after several statues in the capital were decked out in its rainbow flags.

"The acts of vandalism we observed in Warsaw yesterday lead to nothing good and have one purpose ” to further divide the society. I won't let this happen!" he wrote on Facebook.

LGBT activists admitted in a manifesto that the statues to Jesus Christ, astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus and the Mermaid of Warsaw, the city's symbol, were decorated with flags to challenge the state homophobia.

Morawiecki, from the conservative Law and Justice party, said the gay community had crossed the red line by "desecrating" the monuments and vowed that the government would not repeat the "mistakes of the West."

President Andrzej Duda has been criticized for making the pushback against equal rights for LGBT people a key point of his reelection campaign. He narrowly beat Warsaw's liberal mayor in a runoff in mid-July.

