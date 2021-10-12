(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday condemned speculations bandied around by Polish opposition about the government's intention to withdraw Warsaw from the European Union, saying they are lies aimed to undermine the European unity.

"The political opposition is trying to insinuate that we want #Poland to leave the #EU.

This is not just #FakeNews, it is a lie intended to weaken the EU," Morawiecki was quoted as saying by his office on Twitter.

The Polish ruling Law and Justice Party and the opposition have recently accused each other of wanting to withdraw Poland from the EU amid Brussels's criticism of Warsaw's controversial judicial reform which it described as incompatible with EU law.

Last week the Polish Supreme Court ruled that the national constitution was superior to EU law, prompting an outcry from Brussels.