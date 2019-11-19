Polish Prime Minister Speaks Against LGBT Families, Says 'Exceptions' Must Not Set Norm

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a policy speech on Tuesday spoke against non-traditional families, noting that minorities should not dictate the norm to the rest of the society

Morawiecki delivered his policy speech at the lower house of the parliament after he was reappointed by President Andrzej Duda as prime minister following the October parliamentary elections. Morawiecki is yet to receive a vote of confidence from the Sejm, which is expected to take place later in the day.

"The family is and should remain the bedrock of society. I know that today some people treat the family as a relic.

There is more and more talk about new models of family especially as we speak about experiments with minorities and experimental solutions toward minorities," Morawiecki said.

The prime minister noted that he disagreed with the situation when "exceptions determine what the norm is."

"We believe that the future of our children should be built on a stable foundation of a family. A family is not only the bastion of each Pole. A family is also the bastion of entire Poland," he concluded.

Morawiecki is a member of the ruling national conservative Law and Justice party.