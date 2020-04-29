Polish Prime Minister to Announce 2nd Phase of Lockdown Exit on Wednesday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce the second phase of exit from the coronavirus restrictions later on Wednesday, spokesman for the country's government Piotr Muller said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce the second phase of exit from the coronavirus restrictions later on Wednesday, spokesman for the country's government Piotr Muller said.

Earlier in April, the authorities allowed citizens to visit forests, parks, as well as increased the maximum number of people who can simultaneously be at grocery stores.

The second phase will concern the opening of hotels, resumption of work of construction markets on the weekend, partial lifting of restrictions on the operation of libraries and cultural institutions, Muller said.

"Prime Minister will announce these decisions today at about 10:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Muller said, as aired by the Polskie Radio.

The spokesman added that despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases, health care workers are coping with the situation and able to treat all patients, which makes further easing possible.

Poland has confirmed 12,218 cases of the disease since the outbreak in the country. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has reached 2,655 and 596 patients have died.