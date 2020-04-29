UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prime Minister To Announce 2nd Phase Of Lockdown Exit On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Polish Prime Minister to Announce 2nd Phase of Lockdown Exit on Wednesday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce the second phase of exit from the coronavirus restrictions later on Wednesday, spokesman for the country's government Piotr Muller said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will announce the second phase of exit from the coronavirus restrictions later on Wednesday, spokesman for the country's government Piotr Muller said.

Earlier in April, the authorities allowed citizens to visit forests, parks, as well as increased the maximum number of people who can simultaneously be at grocery stores.

The second phase will concern the opening of hotels, resumption of work of construction markets on the weekend, partial lifting of restrictions on the operation of libraries and cultural institutions, Muller said.

"Prime Minister will announce these decisions today at about 10:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Muller said, as aired by the Polskie Radio.

The spokesman added that despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases, health care workers are coping with the situation and able to treat all patients, which makes further easing possible.

Poland has confirmed 12,218 cases of the disease since the outbreak in the country. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has reached 2,655 and 596 patients have died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Died April Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hollywood actor Irfan Khan passes away

15 minutes ago

S.Korea's business sentiment worsens in April over ..

4 minutes ago

Australia marks 250th anniversary of Cook landing ..

4 minutes ago

Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies a ..

4 minutes ago

Volkswagen sees 'severe' virus impact but no annua ..

4 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 327 after 14, 885 cases of Cor ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.