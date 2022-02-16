UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister To Establish Task Force To Prepare For Potential Ukrainian Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Polish Prime Minister to Establish Task Force to Prepare For Potential Ukrainian Refugees

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced Wednesday that a ministerial task force will be set up in the coming days to prepare for a potential influx of Ukrainian refugees amid lingering fears of hostilities breaking out between Russia and Ukraine.

Morawiecki noted that Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday convened the cabinet to deliberate on the prospects of accepting Ukrainian refugees in the event of Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

"In the coming days, I will establish a task force comprised of deputy ministers of several agencies, which will gear up potential sites, logistics, infrastructure, transport, as well as appropriate provision of health services and educational institutions for the 'black' scenario," Morawiecki said at a briefing, urging "to prepare for the worst, a full-scale war, which could entail the exodus from Ukraine."

Earlier in the month, the United States and its European allies claimed that Russia has deployed over 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, plotting an invasion that may occur "at any moment.

" The US pledged to increase additional troops dispatched in Poland up to 5,000, while NATO called on allies to provide military aid to Ukraine to deter potential aggression at the alliance's eastern flank.

Despite Moscow claims of having no intentions to invade any country and the recent withdrawal of troops from the border with Ukraine and Crimea after completing drills, the West insists that the of threat an invasion remains acute, with neighboring Latvia, Poland and Romania bracing for a potential tide of Ukrainian refugees.

On Sunday, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode stated that Poland anticipates 1 million refugees while wondering whether Romania is prepared to host several hundreds of thousands of refugees "in an uncontrolled influx" from Ukraine.

